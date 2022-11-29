KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – November 30th the Bijou Theatre welcomes legendary blues guitarist Eric Gales weeks after his recent Grammy nominations.

Eric Gales has had a long road to get to where he is. From being a child prodigy on the guitar to the challenges that come with addiction, Eric brings his worldly experience to his music. Eric proudly describes hi performances as “musical jumbo” bringing elements of country, rock, and blues together to create a unique sound that is all his own.

Eric Gales will perform at the Bijou Theatre on November 30th at 8pm and will give guests a one of a kind show from a legendary performer that brings soul to the strings. For tickets visit the Bijou Theatre ticketing site or for more information visit the Eric Gales website.