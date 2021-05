KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A familiar face stopped by the Living East Tennessee studio to talk about his music, and to announce two upcoming shows in Knoxville.

Erick Baker will perform at the Biju Theater in Knoxville on Friday, August 27, and Saturday August 28. Learn more about Erick Baker on his website.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can find tickets at the Bijou through this link.

Listen as Erick Baker performs “All We Need” on Living East Tennessee.