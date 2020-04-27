Erin’s easy homemade salsa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Erin Barnett shares a homemade salsa recipe that’s great to pair with most any dinner.
What you’ll need:
2 avocados chopped
1 Roma Tomato chopped
1/2 bell pepper chopped
1/2 cup of red onion chopped
Seasonings:
1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (add more if you like it spicy)
1 tablespoon of cumin
1 teaspoon of black cracked pepper
squeeze in the juice from 1 fresh lime (I sometimes add an additional lime for more of a tangy flavor)
Mix it all together & serve immediately or make ahead and let chill! Enjoy!