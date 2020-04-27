Erin’s easy homemade salsa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Erin Barnett shares a homemade salsa recipe that’s great to pair with most any dinner.

What you’ll need:

2 avocados chopped

1 Roma Tomato chopped

1/2 bell pepper chopped

1/2 cup of red onion chopped

Seasonings:

1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (add more if you like it spicy)

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of black cracked pepper

squeeze in the juice from 1 fresh lime (I sometimes add an additional lime for more of a tangy flavor)

Mix it all together & serve immediately or make ahead and let chill! Enjoy!