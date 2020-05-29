Erin’s #PregnacyCravings recipes: Creamy Veggie Pizza

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time for #MOMLIFE and another #PregnancyCravings recipe from Living East Tennessee co-host, Erin Barnett. Erin is now at 26 weeks in her pregnancy and has been craving this cream cheese veggie pizza.

Ingredients:

2 containers of crescent rolls

1 block of cream cheese, softened

3 oz. of sour cream

1/4 cup of fresh dill

1 packet of ranch dressing mix

1/2 english cucumber chopped finely

1/2 cup of chopped carrots

1/2 cup of chopped broccoli

1/2 cup of chopped califlower

1 cup of finely chopped bell pepper

3 radishes sliced thin

Instructions:

First roll out your crescent rolls (both packages) onto a baking dish and pinch edges together to create your pizza crust. Follow baking instructions on container. Once done, set aside to let cool.

As the crust is cooling, mix up your ranch mix, sour cream, cream cheese and fresh dill. Once crust is cool spread that mix over crust and then sprinkle veggies on top. Secret ingredient: CHEESE! If you love cheese as much as I do, sprinkle a half cup of shredded cheese on top.

Let chill in refrigerator for an hour and then cut in squares to serve up. This makes a great appetizer or brunch snack.