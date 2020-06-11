Erin’s #PregnancyCravings recipes: 3 ingredient cobbler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee co-host Erin Barnett is now 28 weeks pregnant and her sweet cravings have hit. In this #MOMLIFE, she shared an easy recipe that’s been her latest pregnancy craving, 3 ingredient cobbler.

What you’ll need:

1 box of yellow cake mix

1 stick of butter

2 cans of fruit pie filling (any fruit of your choice)

What to do:

Dump the pie filling in the bottom of a 13×9 baking dish. Pour the cake mix on top and then cut your stick of butter into table spoon slices and spread across the top evenly. Bake at 375 or until cake mix cooks into a crumbled texture. Serve warm right out of the oven with ice cream.