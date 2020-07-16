Erin’s #PregnancyCravings recipes: Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time for another #PregnancyCravings recipe! This week Erin Barnett is showing us an easy Pinterest find recipe for Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese.

You’ll definitely be happy you made this one!

Ingredients:

•Pre-made Mac and cheese (grabbed mine from the deli at my favorite grocery store)

•Franks buffalo sauce

•Crumbled Blue cheese

•shredded chicken (I used leftover baked chicken, but a rotisserie chicken would be great)

• a cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Spread the Mac and cheese in a baking dish evenly.
Preheat oven to 350.
In a separate bowl, coat your shredded chicken with franks buffalo sauce (I used about 2-3 tablespoons, use more if you want an extra kick)
Mix the chicken in with Mac and cheese & top with shredded cheddar cheese. Bake for 12-15 minutes to melt the cheese and flavors together —> once it comes out of the oven, top it off with crumbled blue cheese and a drizzle of Franks! Enjoy!

