KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this #MomLife #PregnancyCravings recipe Erin Barnett made Orange Creamsicle Fruit Dip! It’s fruity, sweet and fresh!

What you’ll need:

•one block of Softened cream cheese

•one 7 oz. Marshmallow cream

• 2-3 tbsp of frozen orange juice concentrate

Instructions

• let the cream cheese softened

• blend the cream cheese for a minute or so and then add the other ingredients until you get a dip texture.

Serve with fresh fruit or our favorite, graham crackers. Enjoy!