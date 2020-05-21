Erin’s #PregnancyCravings Recipes: Pasta Salad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee cohost Erin Barnett has launched a new weekly series called #PregnancyCravings, where she shares a recipe based off her current cravings. Erin is 25 weeks along in her pregnancy and cannot get enough of this recipe.
Ingredients:
1 Box of Rotini Noodles
1 cup of tomatoes chopped
1 cup of cucumber chopped
1 cup of red onion chopped
1/2 lbs of pepperoni
1 container of feta cheese (swap it out for your cheese of choice)
8 oz. Zesty Italian Dressing
Cook noodles and drain. Then mix noodles and other ingredients together, add a little salt and pepper. Let chill in refrigerator for an hour and it’s ready to serve!