Erin’s #PregnancyCravings Recipes: Pasta Salad

Living East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Living East Tennessee cohost Erin Barnett has launched a new weekly series called #PregnancyCravings, where she shares a recipe based off her current cravings. Erin is 25 weeks along in her pregnancy and cannot get enough of this recipe.

Ingredients:

1 Box of Rotini Noodles

1 cup of tomatoes chopped

1 cup of cucumber chopped

1 cup of red onion chopped

1/2 lbs of pepperoni

1 container of feta cheese (swap it out for your cheese of choice)

8 oz. Zesty Italian Dressing

Cook noodles and drain. Then mix noodles and other ingredients together, add a little salt and pepper. Let chill in refrigerator for an hour and it’s ready to serve!

