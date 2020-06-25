Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: New cases increase by 799 for 38,034 total

Erin’s #PregnancyCravings recipes: Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissants

Living East Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s #MOMLIFE, Living East Tennessee co-host Erin Barnett shared another delicious and easy-to-make #PregnancyCravings recipe for Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissants.

What you’ll need:

1 container of crescent rolls

1 small jar of strawberry jam

1 block of cream cheese softened

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Roll out crescent rolls individually on baking dish. Spread about a standard spoon full of cream cheese across the top of the crescent rolls and then layer on a spoon of strawberry jam. Roll the crescents up and pop them in the oven for about 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm with fresh strawberries and you can even top them with a little powdered sugar for an extra touch of sweetness. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.