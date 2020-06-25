Erin’s #PregnancyCravings recipes: Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s #MOMLIFE, Living East Tennessee co-host Erin Barnett shared another delicious and easy-to-make #PregnancyCravings recipe for Strawberry Cream Cheese Croissants.
What you’ll need:
1 container of crescent rolls
1 small jar of strawberry jam
1 block of cream cheese softened
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Roll out crescent rolls individually on baking dish. Spread about a standard spoon full of cream cheese across the top of the crescent rolls and then layer on a spoon of strawberry jam. Roll the crescents up and pop them in the oven for about 8 to 10 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm with fresh strawberries and you can even top them with a little powdered sugar for an extra touch of sweetness. Enjoy!