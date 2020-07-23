Erin’s #PregnancyCravings Recipes: The Ruby Salad

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The temperatures have been hot and that has Living East Tennessee cohost Erin Barnett craving a fresh, light salad. Erin is now 34 weeks pregnant and said this salad hits the spot!

This simple recipe requires nothing fancy, just some good homegrown veggies and a few ingredients. Erin’s great aunt Ruby has made this salad for their family for years and it has always been one of Erin’s favorites. Her family now calls it, “The Ruby Salad.”

Ingredients:

1 head of iceberg lettuce

1 small yellow onion

1 smaller to medium cucumber

5-6 small carrots



For the dressing:

1/2 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar

2 pinched of sugar

Dash of salt and a generous dose of cracked black pepper

Directions:

Chop lettuce into small bites, like you would for a chopped salad, about an inch or so. Chop all vegetables finely and mix together with lettuce. In a separate bowl, mix dressing ingredients together (double this up if you like a lot of dressing.) When you’re ready to serve, mix in dressing and coat the salad evenly. It’s light, crisp and fresh! Enjoy!