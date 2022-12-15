KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After an unforgettable football season by the Vols, it’s one all college football fans won’t forget as they gained national attention throughout the fall. One person that paid close attention to the SEC team was ESPN’s Laura Rutledge. She’s a reporter and host of ESPN’s weekday show NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation.

“I absolutely love Knoxville and no matter what’s going on with Tennessee, it’s always a great place to go,” Rutledge said.

One moment she won’t forget, along with any other UT fan, is the game against Alabama.

“When UT is rolling the way that they were, especially at that time of the season, of course that game they end up beating Alabama. We kind of felt it brewing up a little bit on SEC Nation,” Rutledge said. “Just the atmosphere was incredible.”

From the atmosphere to the city itself, Rutledge is a fan of it all.

“I love that the Tennessee River is right there, Neyland is right in the backdrop of everything and Knoxville has just always been a special place to me,” she said. “I think the food is great, one of my favorite bakeries of all time, Wild Love Bake House, is in Knoxville and every time I go, I have to stop there.”

Marking Knoxville as one of her favorite destinations says a lot, as the sportscaster spends a lot of time traveling across the country to cover football at the collegiate and professional level. Her career has been an inspiring one, for women especially. In a male dominated field, Rutledge has been able to successfully make her way up the ladder as a well-known and respected journalist. It’s an accomplishment she doesn’t take for granted.

“I think one of the things early on that I made a commitment to is coming in to every situation prepared with so much knowledge that no one could ever catch me off guard, no one could ever catch me not knowing what I was talking about,” she said. “I felt like that could be a way that people could say, ‘she doesn’t belong,’ so instead of sitting there and feeling sorry for myself about the fact that maybe I have to do a little bit more work than the guys do, I just embraced that and it’s made me better.”

Now the sports journalist holds many roles, and recently got to add a title to her list. Rutledge will be hosting the Miss America Competition, with the crowning taking place on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. In 2012, Rutledge was Miss Florida and a top 15 contestant at Miss America.

Laura Rutledge takes the stage at Miss America as Miss Florida in 2012.

“The experience for me was so valuable. It really gave me an incredible foundation of an experience that’s truly once in a lifetime,” Rutledge said. “There’s something just magical about the moment that you crown a new Miss America, but I think even more magical is the relationships that are made throughout the week and the experience that is gained and also the scholarship,” she said.

Rutledge said being able to gain scholarship funds from competing was a huge benefit to help her continue her education. It’s one aspect she believes women should take advantage of.

“Miss America is the largest scholarship provider to women in the United States, providing over five million dollars in scholarships. Women can take this money and apply it to law degrees, medical degrees, or whatever you want to do,” Rutledge said. “It truly is an example of setting women up for success and creating a generation of women that are not only community minded but are truly go getters and have that backing scholarship wise to really do so.”

As Rutledge prepares to put down the mic and pick up a crown, she’s excited for the full circle moment and hopes as women continue to hear her story and involvement with Miss America, they too can be inspired to follow their dreams.