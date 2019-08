KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The Knoxville Museum of Art has a full day of fun planned for your family. Family Fun Day will be held August 24, 2019 from 11:00am - 3:00pm.

The day is packed with fun activities, art demonstrations, entertainment and gallery tours. Plus there will be face painting, family art making stations and much more. The event is free and open to the public.