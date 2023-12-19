KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holidays are a great time to enjoy food and company, but it doesn’t mean you have to abandon your fitness goals. April Nitzche, a fitness expert and owner of Workout Anytime in Knoxville-Bearden and Maryville, discusses and demonstrates fitness tips to help you stay active and healthy during the holidays.

April’s Top Tips:



– Do a short HIIT workout prior to eating: Before a big meal, incorporate a HIIT (high intensity interval training) workout for as little as 10 minutes to rev up your metabolism. Some exercises that are quick and effective include mountain climbers, burpees, jump squats, kettlebell swings, and jump rope.



–Pre and Post-meal stretch: Before and after your holiday meal, take a few minutes to stretch. Stretching can help with digestion and relieve any tension in your muscles after being seated for longer periods of time.



–Stay hydrated: Drinking water throughout the day can help control your appetite and ensure you’re properly hydrated. Making sure you consume enough water also allows for better digestion after a large meal.



–Volunteer for active tasks: If you’re helping with meal preparation or cleanup, volunteer for active tasks like setting up, serving, or cleaning to keep you on your feet.