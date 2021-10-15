KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Saturday, October 16, Euphoric Cheese Shop will be donating 20% of sales and 100% of tips to Breast Connect, Inc., a local breast cancer organization that has been a great resource to us and to many others going through treatment for breast cancer.

Breast Connect, Inc., and BreastConnect.org are dedicated to providing those impacted by breast cancer with a one-stop shop for resources. Our goal is for this site to answer questions, provide information, and help patients create the best course of action as they navigate their breast cancer journey.