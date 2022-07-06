KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The stories, crafts, and secrets of songwriting are being showcased at a local hotspot.

Come out for good music and a special look inside a songwriter’s most intimate moments at The Bird and the Book present Song and Stories. This series happens every first and third Wednesday of the month and is a great way for people to come out, shop local, and get lost in a singer/songwriter’s most personal moments.

Tonight, June 6 the local bookstore will be hosting Nashville singer-songwriter, Eli Fox. Audience members will be able to hear his music and learn the stories behind how they were created.

Anyone who enjoys music will enjoy this event. Get out and enjoy this special type of entertainment on a monthly basis from local and nationally-acclaimed musicians, singers and songwriters.

For more information and upcoming dates on their next show, visit their Facebook page.