KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An upcoming series is continuing with a local musical ‘genius.’

The Songs and Stories series happens on the third Wednesday of every month allowing music lovers to hear from local artists and go inside their creative headspace. The art of songwriting and storytelling is an intimate place for most artists, and now it is your chance to get up close and personal with them.

On Wednesday, August 17 at The Bird and The Book Café in Maryville, local songwriter/musician, Will Wright, will be taking the stage.

With an already impressive career, Wright has been able to be a part of big projects locally and nationally. He has performed at the famous music festival, Bonnaroo, as well as played alongside well known artists all across the country.

His latest endeavors are scoring music for the big and small screens. With unique experiences he has had, it will be a special time for music lovers to get to know the artist on Wednesday night.

This will be the last event in the series at The Bird and The Book. They will resume next month at the Bluetick Tavern in Maryville.