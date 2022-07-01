TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Tellico Outfitters offers everything that you need to get out on the water. From every piece of needed fly fishing gear to guided trips that are all inclusive, Tellico Outfitters is ready to get you on the water.

From waders to rods to pre-made camping meals, Tellico Outfitters has something for every angler whether they are a seasoned professional or just getting started. The friendly and knowledgeable team at Tellico Outfitters will not only get you set up with the gear that you need to be successful but with their expertise they will make sure the gear fits properly and will be at its most effective. There are even guided fishing trips offered by the Tellico Outfitter fishing guides that take you to the best spots in Tellico Plains and give you years of experience packed into one fishing trip.

For more information on the store or to book your next fishing trip visit the Tellico Outfitters website.