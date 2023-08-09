KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pregnant women are now being offered more support and resources with the help of Cherokee Health Systems.

The NURTURE model of care makes prenatal and postnatal visits easier by giving new mothers the opportunity to address mental health concerns, receive mental health assessments and treatments, address sleep or feeding issues, and have health checkups all within the same visit.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Maternal Mortality Report, 113 women passed away due to pregnancy-related causes between 2017-2022.

The study shows that 24 percent of these deaths could have been prevented.

Cherokee Health Systems is allowing parents and babies to be seen within the same visit and hopes to address social factors of health by improving access to care.

The NURTURE model was developed by Ashley M. Breazeale, a Licensed Psychologist, and Dr. Sarah Eriksen, a pediatrician, and board-certified lactation who are excited to bring their care and expertise to you.

These services will only be offered that their Cherokee Mills location off of Sutherland Ave.

“This model allows us to offer equitable care, education, and advocacy to underserved patient populations, which is the heartbeat of Cherokee Health Systems,” says Dr. Breazeale.

They are hopeful this will ultimately strengthen the overall health of the family unit.

For more information and to become a patient within the NURTURE model, visit their website to get started.