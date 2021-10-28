PETROS, Tenn. (WATE) – Thousands of inmates died at the historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, but their spirits are still very much alive at the prison.

Brushy Mountain offers paranormal tours to people who are interested in investigating their institution. There is a standard paranormal tour that accommodates up to 6 people. People also have the option to do an overnight investigation. That tour can hold up to 12 people.

To find out more about Brushy Mountain’s paranormal tours, you can head to their website for more information.