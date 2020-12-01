Experience “A Country Christmas” at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The holiday season is finally here and the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center‘s Annual “A Country Christmas” celebration is underway!

For nearly four decades the Gaylord Opryland has provided magical holiday fun for families of all ages and this year is no different.

With minor adjustments to the Christmas celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gaylord Opryland has smoothly transitioned into a safe ways to celebrates the holiday fun including its “I Love Christmas Movies,” multi-sensory pop-up exhibit, The Oak Ridge Boys “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show, selfie spots, Letters to Santa, reindeer encounters, ice skating and so much more!

For sweet holiday overnight packages from the Gaylord Opryland, head online to book a stay and save some cash this Christmas season.

