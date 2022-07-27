GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – At Smoky Mountain Fan Fest you can meet beloved television, film, voiceover, and comic stars and experience all the magic of a Smoky Mountain comic convention.

Whether you grew up watching Tom Arnold on Roseanne or Kimberly J. Brown on Halloweentown, the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest has something for everyone. With celebrity appearances, a judged cosplay contest, and a multitude of fun activities and vendors you will not want to miss this opportunity to rub elbows with not only other fans that share your love of the source material, but potentially some of the stars themselves.

The Smoky Mountain Fan Fest will run July 30th and 31st at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest website.