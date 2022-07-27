PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A great way to spend a day with friends and loved ones, Foam Warriorz in Pigeon forge offers axe throwing, arcade games, and of course epic foam blaster battles that will keep you coming back for more.

As a child I can remember the sun going down and my mother calling us kids inside for dinner. But we had a mission to complete and our foam blasters were at the ready. Suddenly we all yelled as we attacked imaginary foes from within the trees.

Foam Warriorz Pigeon Forge captures the joy of childhood fun and offers a safe and exhilarating way to experience that joy once again. Select your foam blaster from a large assortment of makes and models before heading into the gaming arena where you and your friends and family will blast each other as you compete for bragging rights and glory.

After a great round of foam battle, head over to the Foam Warriorz Axe Throwing lanes and see if your impeccable aim translates from foam blasters to hitting the bullseye with a hand axe. From there you can unwind with classic arcade games or some air hockey. In short, there is something for everyone at Foam Warriorz Pigeon Forge and this is an attraction you will not want to miss.

For more information visit the Foam Warriorz Pigeon Forge website.