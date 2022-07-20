PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At MagiQuest in Pigeon Forge you can choose your own epic adventure, from slaying dragons to battling wizards you will get swept away in the magic of MagiQuest.

The main attraction at MagiQuest is an interactive adventure game that allows players to battle dragons and save the realm from the forces of evil. After arming yourself with a wand you will have the ability to interact with various clues and objectives leading you through the tailored stories. Getting through all of the available adventures will take many days but you can rest assured your progress is saved on site so you can return anytime and pick up where you left off.

In addition to MagiQuest’s interactive adventure there is also the main floor which includes black light pirate golf with a glowing pirate ship, a full arcade containing both the latest releases and classic games such as Skeeball, and a mirror maze.

