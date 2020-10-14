Experience spooky season with “Tall Tales and Pumpkin Trails” at Brickmill Farm

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pumpkin Trail is open and in full swing at the Brickmill Farm.

With tall tales from Appalachian culture that have been passed down from generation to generation and hundreds of pumpkins lining the 5-acre property at the Brickmill Farm, this is one family-friendly adventure perfect for spooky season.

From now until Oct. 31, the Brickmill Farm will be open for guided tours on the lantern-lit pumpkin trail, with music and smoked pork butt sandwiches. Admission is $10 per person and the trail, located at 5519 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37801, closes at 9 p.m.