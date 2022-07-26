KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the East Tennessee History Center you will take a step back in time to explore East Tennessee’s rich history.

At the East Tennessee History Center you can experience the rich history of our region up close and with new exhibits and events there is always a reason to pay a visit. The East Tennessee History Center is fun for the whole family, especially since the opening of History Headquarters, an interactive children’s exhibit where young visitors will be able to learn about history with hands-on activities that range from coloring projects to puppet shows.

If you are waiting for the perfect moment to visit the East Tennessee History Center, your chance is right around the corner. On August 20th the center will open its door with free admission for the community. With live historical music being performed throughout the day, meet and greets with an impressive variety of authors, and a shuttle that will lead tours of East Tennessee’s historic locales and building the History Hootenanny will have something for everyone.

For more information visit the East Tennessee History Center website.