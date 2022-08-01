CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical.

There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little overwhelming. That is why the Chattanooga Tourism Co. has put together a summer PLAYlist that specializes in romantic getaways.

For more information or to build your Summer PLAYlist visit the Chattanooga Tourism Co. website.