PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Experience the thrill of skydiving without the plane at Flyaway Indoor Skydiving.

Skydiving can be a thrilling or terrifying experience depending on who you ask. But at Flyaway Indoor Skydiving, the fear of heights is removed from the equation. After getting setup with the proper gear and going through an easy introductory class, guests are ready to soar within the wind tunnel. Although Flyaway recommends those that participate be in good physical health to avoid injury, this attraction is fun for all ages including giving young children the opportunity to soar while doing so in a safe, controlled environment. The team at Flyaway have extensive experience and are ready to help any visitors that have questions.

For set your reservations to fly visit the Flyaway Indoor Skydiving website.