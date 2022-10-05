PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The longest mountain coaster in Tennessee has gotten even more thrilling, celebrating Halloween with special events that are fun for the whole family.

A lot can be said about the Rocky Top Mountain Coaster. It is the longest mountain coaster in Tennessee, spanning across 21 acres and giving visitors a taste of what makes East Tennessee such a special place to live, work, and play. The Rocky Top Mountain coaster was also awarded the Best Mountain Coaster of 2022 by PigeonForge.com.

But what makes Rocky Top Mountain Coaster so special is the team and their dedication to always enhancing visitors experience. October launches two specialty events that the whole family can enjoy. First up is Coasts & Goblins which is entering it’s fourth year at Rocky Top Mountain Coaster and gives visitors a fun Halloween fueled thrill as they zip through thematic areas that tell haunted stories of the hills. Next, in its first year, Fright Nights which runs every Friday and Saturday night will see ghouls and monsters roaming the grounds inviting visitors into their ghostly revelry.

The best way to experience the Rocky Top Mountain Coaster with so many great events happening in October is to visit during the day to soak in the natural beauty. Then for only nine dollars you can return at night to enjoy a completely different coaster ride with millions of lights illuminating the night sky and fun frights.

