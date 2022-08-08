SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Lost Sea Adventure you will witness rare caverns and rock formations on your way to the Lost Sea, the largest underground lake in the United States.

The Lost Sea Adventure offers visitors a glimpse of East Tennessee from an angle they can experience nowhere else. To start, you will walk down the famous “Yellow Tunnel” which empties guests out into the first large cavern where you will immediately feel the welcome relief of the constant 58 degree temperatures, even at the height of summer. From there you will travel through history as one of the expert tour guides lead you through the various caverns that once housed local native Americans and various mining operations.

The tour wraps up at the Lost Sea, the largest underground lake in the United States. Hop on a specially constructed vessel and explore the forgotten depths of the Lost Sea including some of the largest rainbow trout in the world.

For more information or to plan your trip, visit the Lost Sea Adventure website.