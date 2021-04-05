Explore 4 million years of history at the Gray Fossil Site

GRAY, Tenn. (WATE) – Dig deep into an incredibly rich history of fossils in Gray, Tennessee.

For the past two decades, the Gray Fossil Site has been an active dig site from the Pliocene-era, with fossils from 4.3 million years ago. The site was discovered by accident in 2001 after the Tennessee Department of Transportation decided to flatten this hilly area of town, only to discover limestone from a fossil rich pond that existed millions of years ago. To date, scientists have discovered a saber-toothed cat, tapir, alligator and mastodon on the dig site, just to name a few.

Visitors can have a hands-on experience at the Gray Fossil Site through the Hands On!- Discovery Center with interactive, kid-friendly exhibits that capture the essence of the fossil site through the lens of children.

Stop in to learn about this incredible discovery of fossils that will live on for centuries to come. For more information, visit the ETSU Center for Excellence in Paleontology.