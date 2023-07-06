KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians have been inspiring young girls to bring their dreams to life and build to create a better world.

The Girl Scouts organization, which started over 100 years ago in 1912, helps foster girls’ strengths and helps them rise to meet new challenges — whether that means climbing a tree, lacing up their boots for an adventure, advocating for causes, or making new best friends.

Throughout the summer months, the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians have lots of programs happening. Hundreds of girls have attended Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians’ summer camps at the beautiful Camp Tanasi near Andersonville on Norris Lake. The campsite has cabins and tents, a waterfront program area, a pool, archery, and hiking trails.

There’s still time to sign up for remaining camps, including Space Cowgirl, an exploration of the great outdoors and sky above; Mad Scientist, a week of wacky experiments; Horse Camp for aspiring equestrians and Camper Sampler for girls who want to experience it all.

In Girl Scouts, your girl will build courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place. Join a troop by texting the word “JOIN” to 59618.

To learn more about the activities happening throughout the next few months, check out the Girl Scouts website.