KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The neighborhood of Fourth and Gill in Knoxville is truly unique. This National Register Historic District showcases America’s urban history, which dates back to the late 1800s. Some of the newer homes are Craftsman Style from the 1920s.

The architecture in the area resonates with many, as it demonstrates a story of urbanization, prosperity, decline, and rebirth.

For many, they love to visit the neighborhood’s historic charm. Subsequently, it draws in crowds of fun, diverse groups of “old house people” who love history and the unique character of Old City in Knoxville.

On Sunday, April 30th, the National Register Historic District, Fourth, and Gill will present their 33rd Anniversary Tour of Homes and Secret Gardens. The event will be from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

On the Tour, you will get the chance to explore seven historic homes, two historic structures, and eight open gardens for guests to enjoy.

Tour “Check-in” begins at 12:30 pm. People will meet at the Central Methodist Church at 201 E. Third Avenue, Knoxville TN 37917. Although this tour is self-guided, Trolleys will be available to transport people along the way. The event will happen rain or shine.

To learn more about Fourth and Gill, and the historic home tour, click here.