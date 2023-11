KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Explore Oak Ridge is the Visitors Bureau for the City of Oak Ridge, and they promote the City of Oak Ridge’s abundant natural resources, innovative science and technology, diverse arts and culture and unique history.

They are unveiling a marker on the TN Music Pathway honoring the Oak Ridge Boys. We talk about the history of how the group began and even Tennessee’s influence in music.

To learn more about Explore Oak Ridge, just visit their website.