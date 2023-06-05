KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Go through decades of architecture, design, history, and more with an upcoming home tour in Downtown Knoxville.

On Saturday, June 6 The East Tennessee Historical Society will be kicking off their Downtown Home Tour starting at 10:00 am. Tickets are online now.

The tour will feature an inside look throughout the area’s buildings including The Elliot, The Gallery Lofts, Marble Alley, The Phoenix, and more. They will be offering a complimentary shuttle that will circle the tour route starting at 10:00 am and will run until 4:00 pm.

All who are interested must pick up a wristband and tour guide kit at the East Tennessee Historic Society anytime before the event.

You can also purchase a special edition T-shirt to be worn throughout the tour.

This tour started 30 years ago by the nonprofit, City People, and now the East Tennessee Historical Society is keeping the tradition going.

Downtown Knoxville residents will be opening their homes to the public all throughout the day. Special instructions will be given on the day of the tour.

For more information, visit the East Tennessee Historical Society’s website or give them a call at 865-215-8824.