Exploring Mossy Creek history with the Peck family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new book is helping explore part of East Tennessee’s history through the eyes of one family. In April of this year, Cross Mountain Books released the first book in the series called, “The Pecks of Mossy Creek.”

The first installment, Ada’s Journal features the exciting true-life story of Ada

Louise Peck (1853-1859), born to wealthy Oakland/New Market residents Dr. Isham Talbot Peck

and Emma Elizabeth (Henderson) Peck. Told from the little girl Ada’s perspective, her mom

Emma kept a journal chronicling her adventurous travels and tragedies during her first two years

of life. The second half of the book, Emma’s Letters, features 33 transcribed handwritten letters

describing life before, during, and after the Civil War in Tennessee and Louisiana. This indexed

book contains over 70 illustrations, photos, maps, and portraits.

Over the weekend, 25 members of the Peck Family from all over the Southeast gathered for a family photo and book signings.