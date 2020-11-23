Exploring President Lincoln’s history to East Tennessee

HARROGATE, Tenn. (WATE) – President Abraham Lincoln has strong ties to Tennessee, although his birthplace happened across the border in the state of Kentucky during the 19th century.

Lincoln Memorial University bears the name of Abe Lincoln, who envisioned “a great university for the people of this area,” in the Cumberland Gap. One hundred forty years later, the university continues to be the heir of Lincoln’s centuries-old vision. The university is proud to carry the name of President Lincoln and shares his legacy through artifacts at The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum on campus at LMU.

Located on campus, this museum exhibits items such as the cane that Lincoln used at Ford’s Theatre the night of his assassination, a collection of about 30,000 books and art exhibits.

The museum is currently closed for renovations and remodeling, which are expected to be complete by Spring 2021.