KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Exterior Home Solutions has been serving East Tennessee since 1999. On Thursday, August 17th, they are teaming up with WATE-TV to kick off the start to Rivalry Thursday at Halls High School. Rivalry Thursday brings you the best in local high school sports.

The home repair and roofing contractor does everything from helping you with your roofing, siding or window service needs. They also install wood fences, gutters and new wood and Trex decks in communities ranging from Knoxville, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, Lenoir City and Crossville.

The local and trusted roofer believes that helping out in the community is paramount. After an EF2 tornado hit West Knox County during severe storms, Exterior Home Solutions stepped up to helps out crews and residents. The company works with all major insurance companies, so if you have any storm damage, you can give them a call and get a free estimate and inspection.

Exterior Home Solutions will be at the Knoxville Fall Home & Garden show this weekend, on Saturday from 10am – 4pm and on Sunday from 11am – 4pm. People can enter to win an “Exterior Home Makeover,” and one deserving family will win a free roof. Plus, they’ll have UT Baseball Player Drew Beam signing autographs for a meet & great on Saturday from 10am – 12pm.

To learn more about Exterior Home Solutions, check out their website.