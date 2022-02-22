KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to join a group full of good health and good hearts.

F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith has a huge following in Knoxville with over 12 locations. This organization allows men to stay in shape, create brotherhood, and stand in faith together.

Barry Linson and John Neece came in to speak about their involvement and experience with F3. Involved members typically meet around various Knox, Loudon, Blount, and Anderson county locations, to workout in the early morning hours.

F3 is free to join and is currently serving over 500 members.

Women also have a chance to get in on this great mission. FiA- Females in Action is the women’s group that is currently serving over 200 East Tennessee women.

Barry Linson, a member of F3, is also busy tracking his own success.

Linson is on track to do over 1,900,511 pushups this year. In 2021, he hit 1 million pushups making the world record for the first African-American man in Tennessee to do that many. We have and will continue to follow his success throughout the year.

For more information on F3 and how you can get involved, visit their website and Facebook page.