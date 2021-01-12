Facing Cancer Together with the Cancer Support Community of East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–When it comes it cancer it can strike any family at any time. That’s why its important to know your risk factors for developing the disease and what role genetics play. Our friends at the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee are offering some upcoming programs to help you learn more about how your family history can help you answer many questions when it comes to your health and your risk for cancer. Beth Hamil tells us more about the first program Cancer: Is It In Your Genes? This free program is coming up on January 19th.