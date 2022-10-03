KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The WordPlayers, a company Christian Arts Theatre, is getting ready to host their Fall show.

“Souvenir,” is a comedy musical that is based on a real person, Florence Foster Jenkins, who believed she was a talented singer, despite other’s opinions. Several dates are being held at the Erin Presbyterian Church. October 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9 and 16 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are online now.

The theatre is offering Pay What You Wish on their Thursday evening shows to ensure all are able to attend.

The WordPlayers are always accepting new cast members, stage crews, production technicians, and more to volunteer their time.

For more information and a full list of upcoming productions, visit their website.