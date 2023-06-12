KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Middle-Eastern cuisine is allowing the Knoxville community to share their similarities rather than their

Monday, June 12 marks International Falafel Day and it is to be celebrated that the popular food has sparked change here in East Tennessee.

Yassin Terou, a Syrian immigrant, came to America in hopes of a better life for him and his family in 2002. He soon called Knoxville home after seeing the warmth, love, and acceptance of the community and knew he had to give back the same.

Yassin’s Falafel House opened in 2014 in Downtown Knoxville, and it wasn’t long before the space became more than a restaurant. His mission was to not only serve some of the best food in Knoxville, but become a safe space for all sizes, religions, cultures, beliefs, and more.

His dedication and passion for people have gotten national attention from the founder of Twitter to even Good Morning America. In 2018, Yassin’s Falafel House was named “The Nicest Place in America” with a special appearance from ABC’s Robin Roberts who stopped by his restaurant to announce this honor.

He has also gone on to win multiple awards and accolades for his food and even his hard work and dedication.

Yassin is one of the many Arab Americans who are bringing change, positivity, and innovation to the East Tennessee region. Falafel has been a staple food in Knoxville for over 40 years.

The Falafel Hut, owned and operated by Sameer and Renee Jubran, brought authentic Middle-Eastern food to the community since its doors in 2003. Terou often calls Jubran “The Queen of Falafel.”

The popularity behind falafel ranges from its unique taste, rich history, and health benefits.

Made up of ground chickpeas, parsley, and other spices falafel is eaten all over the world and originated in the Middle East amongst the Egyptians, Syrians, Palestinians, and more.

Falafel has been known to have a wide variety of health benefits including supporting healthy blood sugar and reducing the risk of heart disease.

If you are interested in eating falafel without having to fry it, try Raw Chef Jane’s version.

For more information, visit Yassin’s website or stop by one of his three locations.