KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time for another Rural Metro Minute.

Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro Fire Department, is encouraging many to stay safe and alert as fall campfires become more prevalent, this time of year.

Brush fires are considered unpredictable and set off by natural causes, whereas campfires can be easily prevented.

Ensure your campfire is at least 10 feet away from your home and that a fire extinguisher is nearby incase of emergency.

Rural Metro offers many tools and resources to all needing fire safety. The private fire department company also offers memberships for you and your family’s fire emergency coverage.

