KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fall decor is in full swing and these handmade wreaths make the perfect addition.

Red Bird Wreath Designs founder, Christy Sproles, creates unique, custom made wreaths for all occasions.

While she specializes in Fall, Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and even gameday wreaths, Christy also takes requests and personalized orders. She also creates lantern accessories and floral centerpieces

The name Red Bird Wreath Designs came from a time when the business was born. Nearly a decade ago, Christy spent time taking care of her mother who had cancer. During that time, she needed a hobby that can keep her at home and busy. When her mom passed, she recalls seeing cardinals everywhere she went. She feels as if it is her mother’s approval and touch that created the business.

She continues to make many outdoor and indoor accessories that can be found online.