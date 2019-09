CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – For nearly two decades, the Oakes family of Oakes Farm has provided East Tennesseans all things fall for families in the community.

They are taking on their 19th year of fall festivities which include a corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and more than 20 other fall themed attractions. The farm will be open every weekend from now until Nov. 3rd.