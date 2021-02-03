Fall in love with our Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Love is in the air at The Blount County Animal Center where they have lots of sweet dogs and cats ready for their forever home. This week we met Michaela, our Pet of the Week.

“Michaela is a 7-month old Pit Bull Terrier blend that wants nothing more than a family of her own. Michaela was abandoned by her previous owner, but thankfully she doesn’t hold grudges and has high hopes of finding her true “fur-ever” family soon,” the center posted on their Facebook page.

Michaela loves to cuddle, give kisses, run around and play in the pens, and has been a good leash walker thus far at the shelter. She has played nicely with a male dog close to her size at the shelter, but a meet and greet would be required prior to taking her home with other dogs. Michaela would love a big fenced in yard to play in, or a family to take her on nice long walks and make sure she gets lots of exercise. We haven’t had her around cats or children at this time.

To meet this sweetheart or any of our other adoptable animals, please call to make an appointment!