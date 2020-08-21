Fall into a new project at the 7th Annual Home & Garden Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 7th Annual Fall Home and Garden Show is underway!

Kicking off this Saturday, August 23 at 10 a.m. and continuing through Sunday, August 24 at 11 a.m., there’s a little bit of something for everyone when it comes to home improvement projects for the fall.

From pools and patios to floors and ceilings, this year’s show has nearly 100 vendors that are willing to offer supplies, advice and ideas to jump start those home and garden projects.

Tickets are free for children 18 and under and $5 for adults. Masks are required upon entry into the Knoxville Expo Center located at 5441 Clinton Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37912.