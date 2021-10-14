KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the ultimate expert to provide ‘survival’ tips for busy moms. Colleen-Burns Harristhal was a successful reporter and later became the producer of an Award-winning show. Colleen is still a journalist and author, but now has another demanding job as the mother of six – yes six – young boys. How does she do it? Colleen reveals her family survival tips and explain how she transitioned from the news business to ‘MOMARCHY’!

