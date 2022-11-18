KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those that may be in need of in home care services can vary from expectant mothers to those recovering from surgery. However, the majority in need are those typically over the age of 65.

The CDC states that 2 in 5 of those over the age of 65 also have a disability.

Family Home Care Services in Knoxville works closely with seniors with disabilities and provides them with non-medical care.

As the woman and combat veteran owned business, they strive to serve the entire state.

A part from home care, they also run a nonprofit that provides food to those in need and arranges housing for the houseless.

Their goal is to make sure everyone is taken care of. You can learn more about them on their website.