MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open.

On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night.

The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables and pumpkin decorating. Fall inspired food and drinks will also be provided such caramel apples, popcorn, and so much more.

Lead Pastor, Jack Midkiff, has led High Praises Church from the beginning alongside his family. High Praises Church’s mission is to always show kindness, promote peacefulness and do their best to walk in unconditional love. Their Fall Family Night is one of many ways they hope to show love and community all across the region.

For more information on the event and how to get involved at High Praises Church, visit their website and Facebook page.