NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – At Gaylord Opryland you and your loved ones can experience Goblins & Giggles, a Halloween Spooktacular that is fun for the whole family.

From a High & Seek Scavenger hunt to the Ghouls Night Out Riverboat Ride, Gaylord Opryland is pulling out all the great times to celebrate autumn here in Tennessee. If you are 21+ and looking for a bit of a relaxing vibe then take a stroll through Gaylord Opryland’s “Jack-O-Lantern Walk” which takes place in the Delta Atrium and will transport you to a world of wonder as you are surrounded by artistically carves pumpkins. End your stroll at the Wicked Brews Speakeasy which will have themed concoctions to welcome the evening.

